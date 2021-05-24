Britain welcomes U.S. commitment to tax on digital companies
Britain welcomes the United States' renewed commitment to reaching an agreement on how large digital companies are taxed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding such firms should pay tax that reflects their activities.
"Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed is a priority, and we welcome the U.S.'s renewed commitment to reaching a solution," the spokesman told reporters.
"It's crucial that any agreement ensures digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities," he added.
