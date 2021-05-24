Left Menu

Grundfos donates Rs 1 cr to TN Govt; supports medical infrastructure

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:25 IST
Grundfos donates Rs 1 cr to TN Govt; supports medical infrastructure
Chennai, May 24 (PTI): Denmark-based pump manufacturer Grundfos has handed over Rs one crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, besides donating medical infrastructUre to 14 government run hospitals and Primary Health Centres in the state to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

''As Tamil Nadu witnesses this unprecedented health crisis, we stand with the government in solidarity.

We hope our contributions will strengthen the government's efforts towards combating the pandemic, company Country President,'' George Rajkumar said.

The Grundfos Foundation has donated medical infrastructure worth Rs 38 lakh to 14 government hospitals and primary health centres in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts, the statement said.

Grundfos, under its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, recently worked with the Rotary Club of Madras East to provide 100 micro-oxygen concentrator tanks to the government run Stanley Hospital in the city, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

