IOC sources oxygen from Singapore; parcel unloaded at Vizag Port

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has unloaded a consignment of 11 ISO tanks filled with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) -- carried from Singapore by INS Jalashwa, an Indian Navy vessel -- at Visakhapatnam Port.

The same vessel also carried two more ISO tanks of LMO, sourced by GAIL and handled by IOC, the company said in a statement.

''The entire consignment has been sourced by IOC from BNF Singapore and filled at Linde at Singapore,'' it said.

The ISO tanks have been taken on lease by IOC to handle the supply and logistics of LMO in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

The consignment will meet the pressing demand for medical oxygen in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In the face of a massive surge in demand for medical oxygen and related logistic issues, IOC has been importing ISO tanks suitable for transporting medical oxygen from across the globe.

While over 75 per cent of the filled ISO tanks are brought in by the Indian Navy vessels, the empty containers are airlifted back by Indian Air Force to the sources of oxygen supply.

''IOC sources LMO supplies from the countries including Singapore, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from global suppliers including Linde, Air Life and Air Liquide,'' it said.

The firm has brought in several consignments of LMO into other Southern cities, including Mangalore and Bengaluru.

IOC is also handling the unloading and transportation of various imports of LMO, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators being done by the Indian Red Cross Society.

''As a responsible corporate citizen, IOC continues to leverage its expertise and resources to contribute to the national efforts to combat the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic sweeping the nation,'' it said.

''Other initiatives of IOC in the management and logistics support of LMO in India include the Sanjeevani Express, a single-window application which is equipped to enable real-time monitoring of LMO supply logistics to help all stakeholders, including the central and state government agencies to monitor allocation, dispatch and receipt of medical oxygen.'' PTI ANZ BAL BAL

