‘Rajasthan mining industry sees boom despite Covid crisis’

Mining in Rajasthan has seen an unprecedented boom in activity with the government generating revenue of Rs 535 crore in the ongoing fiscal year so far, a senior official said.Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said the government earned Rs 297 crore in April and Rs 238.39 crore till May 23, despite COVID 19 pressures.
Mining in Rajasthan has seen an ''unprecedented'' boom in activity with the government generating revenue of Rs 535 crore in the ongoing fiscal year so far, a senior official said.
Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said the government earned Rs 297 crore in April and Rs 238.39 crore till May 23, despite COVID 19 pressures. In a review meeting, Agarwal apprised state officials about the achievement and directed them to ensure strict compliance with Covid health protocol during mining activities.
In April 2020, the state earned revenue of Rs 37 crore much less in comparison with April 2019 (Rs 251 crore).
In May 2020, total revenue of Rs 215 crore was generated.
Agarwal instructed the officials to effectively curb revenue loss and illegal mining. He said that major and minor mining blocks were being prepared for auction at the directorate level.
''Under the transparent system, the process of auction of new blocks will be started soon through e-portal,'' he added.
