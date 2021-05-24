Left Menu

Biz resumption drops further as lockdowns continue; vaccination essential for recovery: Nomura

Continuing lockdowns in several states have led to a further decline in business resumption, and economic activity has now dipped to levels seen in June last year, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. Using a proprietary index of gauging activity deployed since the national lockdown last year, Nomura said the worst hit to the activity will occur in May, followed by a sequential improvement in June.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:33 IST
Biz resumption drops further as lockdowns continue; vaccination essential for recovery: Nomura
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing lockdowns in several states have led to a further decline in business resumption, and economic activity has now dipped to levels seen in June last year, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. Using a proprietary index of gauging activity deployed since the national lockdown last year, Nomura said the worst hit to the activity will occur in May, followed by a sequential improvement in June. ''Lockdowns look to spill into June, but a few states are announcing a slow rollback of restrictions as their virus caseloads fall, which suggests a sequential improvement in activity in June,'' the brokerage said. The business resumption index slipped to 60 for the week ended May 23, down from 63 in the previous reporting week, it said, adding that these levels were last seen in June 2020. Both mobility and non-mobility sectors have been hit, it said, pointing out that Google's workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices fell by 5-6 percentage points, while the Apple driving index bottomed and rose by 3.4 percentage points. Power demand continued to contract, down by 5 per cent, while the labour participation rate moderated to 39.4 per cent from 40.5 per cent, with the unemployment rate up to 14.7 per cent from 14.4 per cent last week, near its one-year high. For a sustained recovery, the pace of vaccination needs to pick up, which is expected to happen only after June, it said. Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they see ''first sights of green shoots'' in the economy impacted by the second round of coronavirus infections. ''Most metrics show a significant decline but we could be at the trough of economic activity,'' the analysts said. Mobility metrics, trending downwards across India, have started to improve in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai and Pune were two of the first cities to peak in the second wave, it pointed out. Stating that most of the states have ''peaked'' in terms of infections, they also flagged the slow pace of vaccinations as an area of concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021