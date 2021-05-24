Avia Solutions says its Lithuanian airlines will not use Belarusian airspace

Cyprus-registered Avia Solutions Group's Lithuania-based airlines will no longer use Belarusian airspace, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The main priorities of our carriers are safe flights and the safety of passengers, so enterprises of our group ... are changing their flight routes and will go around Belarus airspace", the group said in an emailed statement.

