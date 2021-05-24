Left Menu

PGCIL organises inoculation drive in Bengaluru

PGCIL has been organising several vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of PGCIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:45 IST
PGCIL organises inoculation drive in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has organised an inoculation drive in Bengaluru, where 200 doses were administered to employees and others.

''A vaccination camp was organised at Southern Region-II, Regional Headquarters, Bengaluru for the benefit of employees, dependent/non-dependent family members of RHQ, Yelahanka Sub-station, RPT HVDC office and AMC frontline warriors,'' a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, about 200 doses of vaccination were administered in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. PGCIL has been organising several vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of PGCIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021