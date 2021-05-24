Left Menu

Market milestone: M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record USD 3 trillion

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore USD 3 trillion. Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on bseindia reached USD 3 trillion intra day for the first time ever.

  • Country:
  • India

BSE on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching USD 3 trillion for the first time ever. At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore+ (USD 3 trillion). During the day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 219 lakh crore+ level. ''Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached USD 3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey. Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers, 69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies,'' BSE's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan tweeted. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 50,651.90. During the day, it gained 317.11 points to 50,857.59. Investor wealth rose by Rs 3,30,458.99 crore+ in two consecutive days of market rally. The BSE-listed companies' market valuation had crossed the Rs 100 lakh crore+ milestone on November 28, 2014. ''Due to a steady decline in fresh COVID cases and hopes of the lockdown being lifted sooner has influenced the domestic market to extend its gains,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. SBI was the biggest gainer among the 30-share pack in Monday's session, spurting nearly 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, PowerGrid and ITC. On the other hand, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the prominent losers. ''Domestic equities remained upbeat despite mixed global cues as persistent decline in daily caseload and improvement in recovery rate in second wave of COVID-19 continued to lift investors' sentiments,'' said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.86 per cent. Sector-wise, BSE power, oil and gas, utilities, realty, capital goods and industrials indices rose as much as 1.89 per cent, while telecom, metal, FMCG and consumer durables were among those to close lower.

