Polish PM says EU-Belarus flights should be suspended

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would propose at a summit of European Union leaders on Monday that all flights between EU member states and Belarus be suspended until Minsk releases dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would propose at a summit of European Union leaders on Monday that all flights between EU member states and Belarus be suspended until Minsk releases dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. EU members have expressed outrage over Sunday's incident, in which a flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, and a dissident journalist on board the plane was arrested.

They are due to discuss tightening sanctions already in place against Minsk at a summit on Monday evening, and could also restrict ground transit links between Belarus and the EU. "In order to clearly respond to the act of state terrorism, today at the European Council I will propose that all flights from Belarus to the European Union and back be stopped until this young man is released," Morawiecki told a news conference.

