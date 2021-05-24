Safety of U.S. carriers flying over Belarus must be assessed -U.S. transportation chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The safety of U.S.-based airlines flying over Belarus needs to be assessed, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday, a day after Belarus forced an airliner to land in order to detain a dissident journalist.
Asked if U.S. carriers should feel safe flying over the Eastern European country, he told CNN in an interview: "That's exactly what needs to be assessed right now."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pete Buttigieg
- U.S.
- Transportation
- Eastern European
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
Ford recalls nearly 617,000 U.S. Explorer SUVs
U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House's Zients
U.S. government working to help top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack