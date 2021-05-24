Safety of U.S. carriers flying over Belarus must be assessed -U.S. transportation chief

The safety of U.S.-based airlines flying over Belarus needs to be assessed, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday, a day after Belarus forced an airliner to land in order to detain a dissident journalist.

Asked if U.S. carriers should feel safe flying over the Eastern European country, he told CNN in an interview: "That's exactly what needs to be assessed right now."

