Safety of U.S. carriers flying over Belarus must be assessed -U.S. transportation chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Facebook / petebuttigieg1
The safety of U.S.-based airlines flying over Belarus needs to be assessed, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday, a day after Belarus forced an airliner to land in order to detain a dissident journalist.

Asked if U.S. carriers should feel safe flying over the Eastern European country, he told CNN in an interview: "That's exactly what needs to be assessed right now."

