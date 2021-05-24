US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry; New York City schools to resume in-class learning, mayor says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against the Jewish community after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. "The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it's up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden said in a Twitter post.

George Floyd's family marches to mark first anniversary of his death

Relatives of George Floyd, the African-American whose death triggered protests against racism and police brutality across the United States and around the world, gathered on Sunday in a rally to mark the first anniversary of his death. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 last year. His dying words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in a wave of street demonstrations against his killing.

Uber launches U.S. vaccine rides program in White House partnership

Uber Technologies Inc Monday launched its COVID-19 vaccine rides program in partnership with the White House, offering all Americans an up to $25 discount for each of their trips to and from a vaccination site. Customers who have booked a vaccine appointment can request a ride through the Uber app and either incur no charges if the trip costs less than $25, or receive a $25 discount for their journey, the company said.

Police say two dead, 12 injured in New Jersey shooting at residential party

Two people were killed and 12 were hurt in a shooting on Saturday at a party in New Jersey, state police said on Sunday. "The NJSP is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey State Police said in a news release.

U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside - Reuters poll

U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. A strong recovery so far from the pandemic, ultra-low interest rates, massive fiscal support and continued demand for more living space as millions continue to work from home will push house prices higher this year, they said.

Exclusive: Court action seeks probe of Trump's Scottish golf course buys

The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals. Avaaz, a global human rights group, filed a petition in Scotland's highest civil court seeking a judicial review of the government's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on Trump's business. In February, Parliament voted 89-to-32 against the motion, which was brought by the minority Scottish Green Party and would have sought details on the source of the money the Trump Organization used to buy the courses in 2006 and 2014.

U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cash flow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. But it's still illegal on a federal level, meaning most banks won't service the industry in case they fall afoul of money laundering laws.

Michigan governor apologizes for apparent social distancing violation

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an apology on Sunday after an image showed her to be apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at an East Lansing restaurant. A photo circulated on social media of Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at the Landshark Bar & Grill.

Analysis: Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

The tension between sticky job markets and rising prices could pose a growing problem for U.S. Federal Reserve officials who have staked an aggressive monetary policy on the belief they can avoid a conflict between returning U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels and keeping inflation under control. Traditionally, some trade-off between the two is regarded as unavoidable, with the cost of controlling inflation paid in slowed growth and fewer jobs as the Fed raises interest rates to cool things off.

New York City schools to resume in-class learning, mayor says

New York City's school system, the largest in the country, will offer no remote learning option in the fall, requiring all of its 1.1 million students to attend classes in person after more than a year of disruption caused by the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday. "You can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again," de Blasio said on MSNBC. "And that's what's going to happen in September."

