Left Menu

Sistema.bio announces COVID-19 financial assistance for customers, employees

We announced this financial assistance as we want all our customers to avail medical facilities and not take the second wave of COVID-19 for granted. He added that while the company is in touch with all its customers, it will also use its partners and dealers to ensure that each customer is aware that Sistema.bio is looking out for them.The UK-based charity Shell Foundation, Sistema.bios partner, is also supporting the social enterprise by providing telemedicine facilities for its on-ground staff through DocOnline.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:36 IST
Sistema.bio announces COVID-19 financial assistance for customers, employees
  • Country:
  • India

Global biogas company Sistema.bio on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh that will cover the initial treatment cost for all its customers as well as employees affected by COVID-19.

Sistema.bio works with smallholder and marginal farmers in 13 states and 26 districts with major hubs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam, according to a statement.

This assistance, which also includes Sistema.bio's on-roll as well as contractual employees, will cover the expenses of the patient and their immediate family members related to RT/PCR tests, doctor's consultation, medication, and instruments prescribed such as thermometer and oximeter.

Sistema.bio India Country Director Piyush Sohani said, ''As we work with smallholder farmers across the country, we understand the plight that they are facing due to the pandemic. We announced this financial assistance as we want all our customers to avail medical facilities and not take the second wave of COVID-19 for granted.'' He added that while the company is in touch with all its customers, it will also use its partners and dealers to ensure that each customer is aware that Sistema.bio is looking out for them.

The UK-based charity Shell Foundation, Sistema.bio's partner, is also supporting the social enterprise by providing telemedicine facilities for its on-ground staff through DocOnline. The platform offers telephone-based support to connect doctors with individuals in areas without access to smartphones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021