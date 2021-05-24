Left Menu

Bal Pharma launches antiviral drug Favipiravir at Rs 85/tablet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:53 IST
Drug maker Bal Pharma on Monday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir in the domestic market under the brand name BALflu for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based company said its formulation would be available in tablet form with 400 mg strength.

Favipiravir is being used for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection as it inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus.

BALflu is a broad spectrum formulation which can also be used in the treatment of 53 types of influenza viruses, including seasonal strains such as ebola virus, arenavirus, bunyavirus, filovirus, west nile virus and lassa virus, Bal Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with an recommended dosage of 1,800 mg on the first day, followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14, it added.

Bal Pharma Managing Director Shailesh Siroya said BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 per cent and is marketed at a very affordable price of Rs 85 per tablet so as to enable the needy patients to access this drug on time.

BALflu is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug, he added.

