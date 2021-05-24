Maha: Woman killed, 2 injured as truck hits car
A 60-year-old woman was killed and two of her kin injured after a speeding truck hit their car on Hyderabad-Jabalpur outer ring road in Nagpur's Wathoda area, police said on Monday.
The accident took place on the Tirodi stretch of the outer ring road at around 8pm on Sunday when the car was on its way to Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
''The deceased has been identified as Babybai Dadmal, a resident of Parseoni. Two of her relatives, who sustained injuries, have been admitted in GMCH here,'' the Wathoda police station official said.
