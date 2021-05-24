Mexico says U.S. should not downgrade Mexico air safety rating
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he does not think U.S. authorities should downgrade Mexico's air safety designation, saying all the norms are being complied with.
Reuters reported on Friday the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons law
Mexican judge orders partial freeze of new hydrocarbons law
U.S. lawmakers seek answers from GM on Mexican labor dispute
U.S. lawmakers want GM to answer questions about Mexican labor dispute
ANALYSIS-Bloody Mexican election campaign exposes chronic security woes