Sweden says its airlines should consider avoiding Belarus airspace

Sweden's Transport Agency said on Monday that Swedish airlines should consider avoiding Belarus airspace after a Belarusian warplane intercepted a flight between Greece and Lithuania and forced it down in Minsk on Sunday.

"The Swedish Transport Agency encourages Swedish airlines to consider the uncertain situation and that they therefore should consider avoiding flying in Belarusian airspace," it said in a statement, adding the decision was in line with a recommendation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)