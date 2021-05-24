Tenth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

The tenth Oxygen Express, carrying 120 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 6 cryogenic containers, has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Monday.

So far, Karnataka has received 1,182.14 tonnes of LMO by Rail.

Advertisement

''The 10th Oxygen Express reached ICD Whitefield, Bengaluru at 03:05 pm today.It started from Tatanagar, Jharkhand at 10:15 am on May 23.The train carried 6 Cryogenic Containers and carried a total 120 tonnes LMO,'' South Western Railway said in a release.

Despite the challenges faced by the impending cyclonic situation, Indian Railways continued to transport LMO along with essential commodities throughout the nation, partnering actively and robustly with state governments in the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic,it said.

Indian Railways has so far run 247 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 16,000 tonnes of LMO in 977 tankers to all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against Covid-19, according to the release.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)