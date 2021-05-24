Left Menu

Belgium says new sanctions on Belarus should be "swift and severe"

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Monday that the European Union needs to go further with sanctions against Belarus over its forced landing of a passenger aircraft, and the steps against Minsk should be "swift and severe". "There was a fourth package of sanctions on the financial side which should be accelerated, but then I think we should also look to something which is related to civil aviation because this is putting in danger citizens," he told reporters. "I hope we can come to a consensus quickly," de Croo said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:43 IST
Belgium says new sanctions on Belarus should be "swift and severe"
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Monday that the European Union needs to go further with sanctions against Belarus over its forced landing of a passenger aircraft, and the steps against Minsk should be "swift and severe".

"There was a fourth package of sanctions on the financial side which should be accelerated, but then I think we should also look to something which is related to civil aviation because this is putting in danger citizens," he told reporters.

"I hope we can come to a consensus quickly," de Croo said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels. "I think it is urgent to show that something like that is not ... taking place without any reaction and I think the reaction should be swift and be severe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021