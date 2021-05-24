Bank credit grows by 6.02 pc; deposits by 9.87 pc
Bank credit grew by 6.02 per cent to Rs 108.69 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.87 per cent to Rs 152.17 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended May 8, 2020, bank advances stood at Rs 102.52 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.50 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on May 07, 2021, released on Monday.
Bank credit had grown by 5.71 per cent and deposits by 10.28 per cent in the previous fortnight ended April 23, 2021.
In fiscal year 2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
