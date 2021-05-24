France mulling stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens

The French foreign minister says it's possible that France will introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer, to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India and causing concern in Britain. The minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from elsewhere. Speaking Sunday, Le Drian said "health measures that are a bit stronger" could be applied for British tourists.

