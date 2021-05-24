Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL59BIZ-LD SPUTNIK V-PRODUCTION COVID-19: Sputnik V production starts in India; 100 mn doses to be produced annually New Delhi: Domestic pharma major Panacea Biotec in collaboration with Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has begun the production of 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

DEL50 BIZ-FDI-INFLOW FDI jumps 19 pc to USD 59.64 bn in 2020-21: Govt data New Delhi:Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country grew 19 per cent to USD 59.64 billion during 2020-21 on account of measures taken by the government on the fronts of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets close modestly higher; HDFC twins shine Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Monday, buoyed by banking and finance counters, as investors took heart from a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases. DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 13 paise to close at 72.96 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell by 13 paise to close at 72.96 against the US currency on Monday, as investors appeared unsure amid lack of cues on the domestic and global front.

DCM38 BIZ-LD SURAKSHA-JAYPEE Jaypee Infratech's creditors defer voting on Suraksha's offer; may consider revised bid from NBCC New Delhi: Jaypee Infratech's financial creditors on Monday deferred the voting process on Suraksha group's offer to acquire the realty firm and will decide later this week whether bids of Suraksha group as well as NBCC should be considered again.

DCM50 BIZ-BSE-MCAP Market milestone: M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record USD 3 trillion New Delhi: BSE on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching USD 3 trillion for the first time ever. DCM14 BIZ-OBSCURE FIRM-ADVT Obscure, one-page website firm Landomus Realty writes to PM Modi, offers to 'invest' $500 bn New Delhi: An obscure US-based firm with just 19 employees, USD 15 million in revenue and hosting just a one-page website wants to invest USD 500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

DCM35 CYCLONE-GOYAL We must ensure zero casualty in cyclone Yaas: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said collective efforts of all the stakeholders to deal with cyclone Yaas can ensure zero casualty. DCM39 BIZ-SAT-SEBI SAT grants interim stay on Sebi's order against Yes Bank in AT-1 bond case New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted an interim stay on markets regulator Sebi order that had slapped a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in a case of mis-selling AT-1 bonds.

DEL29 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 95; silver jumps Rs 154 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 95 to Rs 48,015 per 10 gram amid a positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

