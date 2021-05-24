COVID: Hyundai to suspend operations at Chennai plant for 5 days

Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Monday said it will temporarily suspend operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting Tuesday in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it will temporarily suspend operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting Tuesday in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government. The Tamil Nadu administration had on Saturday announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. ''Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting tomorrow, May 25, 2021 until May 29, 2021. ''However, today (24th May) the plant operations are underway as per schedule,'' HMIL said in a statement. Stating that it has always prioritised the safety, health and well-being of its employees, HMIL said, ''During the ongoing second wave of COVID- 19 pandemic, the company has undertaken several proactive and progressive measures to empower, enable and support the workforce.'' Last week, the company's CSR arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) donated a package of Rs 10 crore towards COVID-19 pandemic relief in Tamil Nadu. While Rs 5 crore was donated to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, donation of Rs 5 crore worth of medicare equipment, including high flow nasal oxygen machines, Bipap machines, oxygen concentrators along with two oxygen plants to be set up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram, was pledged to the state.

