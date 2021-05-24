Left Menu

EU air traffic agency helping airlines that want to bypass Belarus

"Due to the closure of the eastern part of Ukrainian airspace, a number of EU airlines use the airspace of Belarus on their flights to Asia," Eurocontrol told Reuters. The agency said around 2,500 flights using EU airspace took off from, landed in or overflew Belarus in the week to May 19.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:24 IST
EU air traffic agency helping airlines that want to bypass Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said on Monday it was working with airlines and air navigation services in countries neighbouring Belarus to ensure airlines can avoid Belarusian air space if they wish. As EU leaders gathered to discuss air traffic restrictions on Belarus after Minsk forced the landing of a Ryanair flight on Sunday to arrest an opposition journalist, Eurocontrol said it was expecting 64 flights operated by the Belarusian carrier Belavia in Eurocontrol airspace on Monday.

Eurocontrol said three EU airlines - Germany's Lufthansa, Poland's LOT and Latvia's airBaltic - operated 14 flights a week to Belarus. "Due to the closure of the eastern part of Ukrainian airspace, a number of EU airlines use the airspace of Belarus on their flights to Asia," Eurocontrol told Reuters.

The agency said around 2,500 flights using EU airspace took off from, landed in or overflew Belarus in the week to May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021