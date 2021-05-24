Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q4 down 16pc at Rs 52 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:36 IST
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 16 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.86 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year on lower income.

Its net profit stood af Rs 61.95 crore in the year ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 501.03 crore in the January-March quarter of FY'21 from Rs 566.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2020-21, net proft rose to Rs 270.34 crore from Rs 193.19 crore in the previous year.

Total income also grew to Rs 2739.69 crore last fiscal from Rs 2,167.26 crore in 2019-20.

The company has sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

