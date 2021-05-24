Ukraine preparing to halt direct flights to Belarus, president's office says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday instructed his government to prepare a formal decision to halt direct flights between Ukraine and Belarus, the president's office said in a statement.

European leaders have threatened to limit international air traffic over Belarus and possibly restrict its ground transport, after a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy".

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)