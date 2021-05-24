Ukraine preparing to halt direct flights to Belarus, president's office says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday instructed his government to prepare a formal decision to halt direct flights between Ukraine and Belarus, the president's office said in a statement.
European leaders have threatened to limit international air traffic over Belarus and possibly restrict its ground transport, after a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk's party: treason case is political reprisal
Ukrainian MP denies involvement in violations of Facebook rules
Ukrainian prosecutors want to set bail at $10.8 mln for Kremlin ally in treason case
Ukrainian court orders house arrest for pro-Russian lawmaker
Ukrainian court orders house arrest for pro-Russian lawmaker