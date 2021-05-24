Italy summons Belarusian ambassador to protest over diverted flight
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to protest after Belarus forced an airliner to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a journalist on board.
In a statement, the ministry said the "kidnapping" was an "unacceptable act, which constitutes a very serious violation of international aviation safety regulations and for which Belarus will be called to account".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- Belarusian
- Italian
- Minsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU prepares new round of Belarus sanctions from June, diplomats say
Belarus army officer jailed for leaking letter on crackdown
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
FACTBOX-Who is the journalist Belarus arrested by forcing a Ryanair plane to land?
Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger