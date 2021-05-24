Italy summons Belarusian ambassador to protest over diverted flight

The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to protest after Belarus forced an airliner to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a journalist on board.

In a statement, the ministry said the "kidnapping" was an "unacceptable act, which constitutes a very serious violation of international aviation safety regulations and for which Belarus will be called to account".

