Left Menu

Bank of England's Bailey calls crypto-currencies 'dangerous'

"I'm sceptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," Bailey told the British parliament's Treasury Committee. Bailey has previously said people should only invest in crypto-currencies if they are prepared to lose all their money, and warned that assets such as bitcoin do not fulfil key functions of a standard means of payment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:04 IST
Bank of England's Bailey calls crypto-currencies 'dangerous'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that crypto-currencies and similar assets were a danger to the public, reiterating his long-standing concern about them. "I'm sceptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," Bailey told the British parliament's Treasury Committee.

Bailey has previously said people should only invest in crypto-currencies if they are prepared to lose all their money, and warned that assets such as bitcoin do not fulfil key functions of a standard means of payment. Bitcoin has lost more than 40% of its value since hitting a record high last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021