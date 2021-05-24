Bank of England's Bailey calls crypto-currencies 'dangerous'
"I'm sceptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," Bailey told the British parliament's Treasury Committee. Bailey has previously said people should only invest in crypto-currencies if they are prepared to lose all their money, and warned that assets such as bitcoin do not fulfil key functions of a standard means of payment.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that crypto-currencies and similar assets were a danger to the public, reiterating his long-standing concern about them. "I'm sceptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," Bailey told the British parliament's Treasury Committee.
Bailey has previously said people should only invest in crypto-currencies if they are prepared to lose all their money, and warned that assets such as bitcoin do not fulfil key functions of a standard means of payment. Bitcoin has lost more than 40% of its value since hitting a record high last month.
