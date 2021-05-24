Amid pandemic, 226 state budget announcements fulfilled in just 45 days: Rajasthan chief secretary
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Monday said 226 announcements made in the state budget have been implemented in a short span of 45 days despite the raging second wave of COVID-19 and emergency situations arising out of the pandemic.
He said that after presenting the budget for 2021-22 financial year, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had given instructions to complete the budget announcements as soon as possible so that the public can get the benefits.
Arya said necessary instructions were given by holding continuous review meetings with all the departments in order to complete the budget announcements.
Amid the second wave of COVID-19 with enhanced focus on health services, the interest of common people is also of paramount importance, he said.
He said as many as 226 budget announcements have been completed in the last month and a half. Also, the finance department has agreed to 55 announcements.
Directions have been given to complete the remaining budget announcements in a time-bound manner, the chief secretary added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Niranjan Arya
- finance department
ALSO READ
Preventive action against man for rumour-mongering in Rajasthan
Covid-19: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya's father passes away
25-bed Covid hospital set up in just 24 hours in Rajasthan's Barmer by modifying containers
Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan
Will provide all possible support to Chetan Sakariya in this difficult time: Rajasthan Royals