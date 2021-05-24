Rajasthan sees 80 pc drop in revenue due to lockdown: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state has witnessed an 80 per cent fall in its revenue due to lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Gehlot further said that after cases of COVID-19 comes down, the economic acitivity in Rajashtan should increase in such a way that the revenue starts coming back.

The chief minister was speaking during a virtual event during which Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) handed over 500 oxygen concentrators to the state to support its fight against COVID-19.

''We went for lockdown. But, our financial condition is not like that of the UK. So, today, we are in trouble. Our 80 per cent revenue has been reduced due to the lockdown.

''This situation has been created due to this (COVID-19-induced lockdown). So, we want that activity should increase in Rajasthan in such a way -- after drop in cases of COVID-19 -- that revenue starts coming back,'' he said.

Stating that the state is giving top priority to the vaccination for COVID-19, he said Rajashtan has done vaccination at 5,81,000 jabs per day.

Participating in Vedanta Resources event, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said, ''I am deeply concerned about the impact that the second wave of COVID-19 has created in our lives and around us.'' He added that the Vedanta group stands firmly with its people and the government in these difficult times. ''We are committed to extending all our support across the nation in this fight against the pandemic.'' Rajasthan has always been close to my heart and through Hindustan Zinc and Cairn India, ''we will continue to ensure that oxygen and hospital beds are made available and supplied on priority from our units to the administration'', he said.

