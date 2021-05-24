Left Menu

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in districts showing case drop: Minister

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the government was contemplating easing COVID-19-induced lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the red zone after June 1.Talking to reporters here, he said 15 districts out of total 36 are in the red zone high caseload and the curbs their could be made more stricter.Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise, the minister said.There is a demand for easing restrictions where COVID-19 cases have reduced.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:53 IST
Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in districts showing case drop: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the government was contemplating easing COVID-19-induced lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the ''red zone'' after June 1.

Talking to reporters here, he said 15 districts (out of total 36) are in the ''red zone'' (high caseload) and the curbs their could be made more stricter.

Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise, the minister said.

''There is a demand for easing restrictions where COVID-19 cases have reduced. The government may ease restrictions in districts where cases are coming down. It will take a decision after observing the situation for four to five more days '' he said.

Wadettiwar said suburban trains in Mumbai will not be opened to all for another 15 days at least.

''Social distancing is not possible in local trains. They will continue to ply for essential services staffers only,'' he said.

Home quarantine system for COVID-19 patients has now been replaced with institutional quarantine in districts where the coronavirus cases are increasing, the minister said. He said a long-term rehabilitation policy for people affected by natural disasters is being worked out.

Parts of Maharashtra were affected by the cyclonic storm Tauktae which brushed past the state last week.

In the coastal Sindhudurg district, a sum of Rs 639 crore will be required for laying an underground electricity cable network, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021