Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company shares worth Rs 100 cr
- Country:
- India
Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Monday purchased shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.
Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore, BSE block deal data showed.
At the end of the March 2021 quarter, Shibulal held a 0.05 per cent stake in the company.
As per a separate transaction, Shibulal's wife Kumari sold over 7.45 lakh shares on Monday at the same price of Rs 1,342.05 apiece.
According to shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Kumari, a promoter of the firm held 0.21 per cent stake in the firm.
Prior to this, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and for Rs 100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.
The scrips were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on both the occasions.
Shares of Infosys on Monday ended 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,348.15 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S D Shibulal
- lakh
- Infosys
- Kumari
- Shibulal
- Kumari Shibulal
ALSO READ
India logs over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row
AP govt announces ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 10 killed in blast
Odisha govt allocates Rs 60 lakh to feed stray animals during lockdown
States, UTs to receive 46.61 lakh COVID vaccine doses within 3 days: Union Health Ministry
GigIndia to provide Rs 3 lakh insurance cover to active gig workers