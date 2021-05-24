Left Menu

EU leaders to discuss Belarus airline ban, Germany's Merkel says

Merkel said journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner, detained after a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on Sunday, must be released immediately. "This is what we will demand, and we will discuss what further actions the EU can take against Belarus," she added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:16 IST
European Union leaders will discuss on Monday further sanctions against Belarus such as additional black listings and a flight ban for the Belarusian airline, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said upon arrival at an EU summit in Brussels. Merkel said journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner, detained after a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on Sunday, must be released immediately.

"This is what we will demand, and we will discuss what further actions the EU can take against Belarus," she added. "Among these may certainly be further listings... but also the issue of a flight ban for the Belarusian airline, an international investigation and, as I already said, the release of the detained persons."

