e-pass mandatory to enter Telangana, says DGP

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said all vehicles entering the State from outside of it would be allowed only through e-pass or equivalent pass issued in the place of origin.

In a statement, he, however, said ambulances carrying patients from other Stateswould be allowed.

There were reports that hundreds of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh were stopped by the Telangana police on Sunday at the borders.

''We are allowing all types of motorists with e-passes issued by the respective States,'' he said in the release.

In addition, he clarified that all types of transport vehicles are allowed on national highways.

