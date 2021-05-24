e-pass mandatory to enter Telangana, says DGP
- Country:
- India
Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said all vehicles entering the State from outside of it would be allowed only through e-pass or equivalent pass issued in the place of origin.
In a statement, he, however, said ambulances carrying patients from other Stateswould be allowed.
There were reports that hundreds of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh were stopped by the Telangana police on Sunday at the borders.
''We are allowing all types of motorists with e-passes issued by the respective States,'' he said in the release.
In addition, he clarified that all types of transport vehicles are allowed on national highways.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia's most populous state extends COVID restrictions in hunt for outbreak source
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000 despite state lockdowns
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000 despite state lockdowns
2 forest officials held by ACB in Andhra's Chittoor for accepting bribe
COVID-19: Centre releases Rs 8923.8 crore to panchayats in 25 states