Endurance Technologies says 177 permanent workers have accepted voluntary separation scheme

Auto components maker Endurance Technologies on Monday said 177 permanent workers have decided to leave its Pune plant after accepting its Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

This would entail a payout of Rs 31.45 crore towards VSS, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Through the VSS, the Aurangabad-based company has achieved workforce rationalisation for the plant which will lead to overheads reduction and greater efficiency in operations, it added.

The company is a complete solutions provider for aluminium die-casting, suspension, braking systems and transmission products. It caters to leading Indian and global brands in two-, three- and four-wheeler segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)