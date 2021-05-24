Endurance Technologies says 177 permanent workers have accepted voluntary separation scheme
- Country:
- India
Auto components maker Endurance Technologies on Monday said 177 permanent workers have decided to leave its Pune plant after accepting its Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).
This would entail a payout of Rs 31.45 crore towards VSS, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Through the VSS, the Aurangabad-based company has achieved workforce rationalisation for the plant which will lead to overheads reduction and greater efficiency in operations, it added.
The company is a complete solutions provider for aluminium die-casting, suspension, braking systems and transmission products. It caters to leading Indian and global brands in two-, three- and four-wheeler segments.
