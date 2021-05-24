Left Menu

Banks Board Bureau recommends S L Jain for Indian Bank MD position

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:33 IST
Banks Board Bureau recommends S L Jain for Indian Bank MD position
  • Country:
  • India

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of S L Jain for the post of managing director (MD) of state-owned Indian Bank.

The term of incumbent MD of the Chennai-based lender, Padmaja Chunduru, would superannuate later this month.

The bureau interfaced with nine candidates from various public sector banks on May 24 for the forthcoming vacancy of managing director and chief executive officer in the Indian Bank, the BBB said in a statement.

The headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions also recommended Soma Sankara Prasad as the candidate on the reserve list for the said vacancy.

Jain is currently executive director in the Bank of Baroda while Prasad is deputy managing director in the State Bank of India.

The name of the selected candidate would go to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister for final approval.

The BBB is headed by former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, B P Sharma.

The secretary of Department of Financial Services, secretary of Department of Public Enterprises and the RBI deputy governor in-charge of banking are part of the BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former managing director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former managing director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder managing director of rating agency CRISIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021