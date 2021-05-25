Dutch airline KLM to temporarily halt flights over Belarus - ANP news
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:49 IST
KLM, the Dutch arm of carrier Air France KLM, will temporarily halt flights over Belarus after the country forced a Ryanair flight to land and detained a dissident journalist.
Dutch news agency ANP reported the measure shortly after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte appealed to airlines in Europe to avoid Belarusian airspace.
