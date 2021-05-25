Dutch airline KLM to temporarily halt flights over Belarus - ANP news

KLM, the Dutch arm of carrier Air France KLM, will temporarily halt flights over Belarus after the country forced a Ryanair flight to land and detained a dissident journalist.

Dutch news agency ANP reported the measure shortly after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte appealed to airlines in Europe to avoid Belarusian airspace.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)