Lufthansa says it will avoid Belarusian air space until further notice

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-05-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 03:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said late on Monday its planes would avoid Belarusian air space until further notice because of the "current dynamic situation". Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.

Separately, Minsk airport in Belarus on Monday suspended boarding of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt and searched the plane, saying it had received a warning about a possible terrorist act that had not been confirmed.

