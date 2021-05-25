Lufthansa says it will avoid Belarusian air space until further notice
German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said late on Monday its planes would avoid Belarusian air space until further notice because of the "current dynamic situation". Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.
Separately, Minsk airport in Belarus on Monday suspended boarding of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt and searched the plane, saying it had received a warning about a possible terrorist act that had not been confirmed.
