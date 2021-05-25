Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 25

- Police in India have visited the local office of social media company Twitter, after its moderators labelled a tweet by the national spokesperson of the governing party as potentially misleading. - Accountant EY has told its UK staff they should expect to spend at least two days a week working from home after the pandemic, becoming the latest professional services firm to embrace hybrid working.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 06:04 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU agrees sanctions on Belarus for forcing down flight https://on.ft.com/3bStLi1 - G7 is close to deal on taxation of world's largest companies https://on.ft.com/3ucc3fK

- India police visit Twitter offices after tweet row https://on.ft.com/3bN23TO - EY staff to spend at least two days a week working from home https://on.ft.com/3oLRF3Q

Overview - Brussels agreed to ramp up sanctions against Belarus and ban its state airline from EU airports after the Minsk regime triggered global uproar by intercepting a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition activist.

- The Group of Seven top advanced economies are close to an accord on the corporate taxation of multinationals, paving the way for a global deal later in the year to create new rules for the imposition of levies on the world's largest companies. - Police in India have visited the local office of social media company Twitter, after its moderators labelled a tweet by the national spokesperson of the governing party as potentially misleading.

- Accountant EY has told its UK staff they should expect to spend at least two days a week working from home after the pandemic, becoming the latest professional services firm to embrace hybrid working. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

