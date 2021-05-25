FTSE Russell to add Xiaomi, Luokung Tech back to global indexes
Xiaomi will be added to FTSE GEIS in two tranches, with 50% added effective from the open on June 7, and 50% added from the open on June 21, FTSE said in a statement. Luokung will be added to FTSE GEIS in conjunction with the June 2021 review, effective from the open on June 21.
