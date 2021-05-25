Left Menu

One dead, 7 missing as country boats capsize in river in AP

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A child died and seven others belonging to Odisha went missing in the Sileru river here when two country boats they were travelling in capsized early on Tuesday.

However, three people swam to safety, police sources said here.

The victims, tribals, were migrant workers who were returning to their village Konduguda in Odisha from Hyderabad.

In all, some 35 people started off in five country boats in the Sileru river.

Some of them safely reached their destination.

They chose the river route in view of the ongoing Covid curfew in the state.

A search operation has been launched to trace the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

