S D Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

''...We are hereby informing you about the sale of 7,45,150 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys to S D Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 24, 2021,'' Kumari Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore.

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.10 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.16 per cent.

Prior to this, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and for Rs 100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.

The scrips were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on both the occasions.

