Finland's Finnair stops using Belarus airspace

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Finland's flag carrier Finnair said on Tuesday it would stop using Belarusian airspace after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist.

"This affects very few flights. The last flight [in the airspace] was on Sunday and the next one will be on Wednesday," Finnair's spokeswoman told Reuters.

She added that Finnair made the decision after a recommendation from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

