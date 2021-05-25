In these hard times, Jenika Ventures is discovering better approaches for its operations and client satisfaction

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Rapid urbanization and a powerful economy are among the key drivers that have helped the real estate and development sectors grow significantly over a very long time in India. Real estate companies in India are confronting difficulties in remaining above water during the COVID-19 crisis. Jenika Ventures established in December 2020 is a real estate consulting firm that is finding better ways to not only survive but thrive. When the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in India, it exacerbated the issues plaguing the country's real estate industry.

Despite this, Jenika Ventures is not looking out for the market trends to change; rather discovering better approaches to keep its operations running smoothly and its clients satisfied. Jenika Ventures hosted a webinar on 16th May, 21. In these hard times, the webinar was organized as a part of corporate social responsibility on Coexistence with COVID-19 to create awareness among the masses. It was a workshop where experts from AIIMS and MAX hospital have shared tips and tricks on how to enhance our immunity and mental health.

Abhishek Raj, Founder & CEO says I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to those whose presence has made this webinar a success. This non-profit initiative was taken for the first time by any Real Estate organization. The session was led by experts from top medical institutions like AIIMS & MAX. I was glad and felt privileged to see so many viewers attending from various geographies of the country and also globally. In my view, thought leadership can only be accomplished with dedicated & aggressive teamwork working towards a common goal. And I do not hesitate to say that my entire team including technical support has done a tremendous job in attaining this common goal. Also, I convey my special thanks to our doctors Dr Ritupushp from AIIMS and Dr Pramoj Jindal from MAX who came to the front in this tough time for a noble cause. A bit of difference created in people's lives will make our mission accomplished. Look forward to more endeavors shortly. Stay strong, stay safe & keep helping. We will WIN. Jenika Ventures claims to give fair-minded options and offering hassle-free start to end services to the clients. It onboard and works with listed and Grade A+ developers as an essential consultant, and in return, takes a part of the project's inventory already, making a mutually advantageous situation for all the parties.

He adds, our motto is "Committed to people, committed to future" We are a youthful group with colossal love and enthusiasm for Real Estate Consulting who dares to prepare to stun the world and isn't reluctant to be distinctive internationally. These words express the mission of Jenika Ventures. Above all, they firmly believe that every client managing can be an extraordinary experience and can transform your one exchange into many if handled with three main principles: Proficient Consultancy, Sustainable & Grade A+ Developers, and Authentic & Transparent Services. This emanates the qualities they center towards their customers with a mission of commitment to society. An MBA graduate from The University of Sheffield, UK, Abhishek is a serial entrepreneur. Since then he followed that and started his journey as an Entrepreneur in 2011 immediately after his MBA in the UK, leaving aside all the offers in hand for the job in the Top 4 consultancies like KPMG, EY, PWC, or Deloitte (a dream for many students), but his dream was something else. That was his visionary advance taken which is very much demonstrated following ten years now as he has introduced and launched his start-up, Jenika Ventures LLP.

As indicated by Abhishek, "over ten years of experience of a lot of push and pull in my excursion has constrained me to develop something which I can conceive-perceive-execute-stabilize with my actual inward values of transparency, honesty, objectivity, and capable consultancy. We have a group of experts who have overachieved their objectives with 100% utilization in the first quarter of organization origin (this uncovers the vision of JV)." He believes "my reverie was to commence, my plan to continue, my endeavor to accomplish, and my obsession to outshine."

Real estate was among the first marketplace centers in India to attract. Jenika Ventures try to spread bliss by transforming dreams about claiming a sweet home into a genuine magnum opus of one's decision with a standard of extreme Quality, Craftsmanship, and Creativity from their exclusive portfolio of different projects. Jenika Ventures is a Real Estate Business Consulting firm situated in Noida, an organization that puts stock in advancing a brand, quality, and validity to its clients. This Venture is developed with a particular reason by a visionary who sees an enhanced insight of over ten years in real estate consultancy.

