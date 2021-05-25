Left Menu

Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:50 IST
Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeovers of U.S. drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help with its assessment. It has set a deadline of June 3 for insight from any stakeholders. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest-ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare disease and immunology drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021