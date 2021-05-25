Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeovers of U.S. drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help with its assessment. It has set a deadline of June 3 for insight from any stakeholders. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest-ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare disease and immunology drugs.

