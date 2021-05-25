Finland's Finnair joins airlines avoiding Belarus airspace
- Belarus
Finland's flag carrier Finnair said on Tuesday it would stop using Belarusian airspace after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist.
EU country leaders met in Brussels on Monday and urged all EU-based carriers to avoid flying through Belarus airspace. Several European airlines have already announced they would do so. In Finnair's case, the decision affects three flights a week, a spokeswoman said.
