Maheshwari Logistics executes export order of 1040 MTs, Earlier executed export order of 650.567 MTs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed Maheshwari Logistics Limited that had received a new order of 1040 MTs last month have executed the same. Maheshwari Logistics Limited is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in a variety of papers. The company had informed the exchange earlier, about its paper manufacturing facility executing an export order of 650.567 MTs. It had further stated of receiving a new order of 1040 MTs which will be executed in the first week of May 2021. The firm has executed the order accordingly.

The company stock on Monday was trading at 111.35 on Monday. The stock have been bullish and recently even recommended by Dark horse for the stock to multiply at least 2x times. The stock is available at a significant discount as compared to the industry PE of 20x. Maheshwari Logistics has a management team which is extremely competent, high quality customers and continuous addition of new clients, low debt, diversification in 3 business verticals, healthy ROCE and ROE.

Incorporated in 2016, Maheshwari Logistics is among the largest organized logistics service provider for Cement Manufacturers in Gujarat & Rajasthan. Catering to almost all large cement manufacturers in these states. Large fleet of owned vehicles (100+), along with association of 5000+ vehicles with 3rd party vendors and fleet owners. Diversified into Kraft Paper Manufacturing with 100 per cent recycling of waste paper and has own centers for waste paper collection. Plastic ban has also benefited Kraft Paper manufacturers the most as an alternate for packaging. Experienced and young management team with a dedicated employee base spread across network of 25 offices in 6 states has led Maheshwari to strong financial performance and robust balance sheet.

