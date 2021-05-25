Air France halts Belarus overflights following EU decision
Air France has halted flights over Belarus, the airline said on Tuesday after EU leaders announced plans to bar European carriers from the country's airspace.
The French airline, part of Air France-KLM has "suspended overflights of Belarusian airspace until further notice", the company said in a statement. Its Dutch stablemate KLM stopped flying over Belarus on Monday.
