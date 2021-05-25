Ukraine to ban flights to Belarus from Wednesday, PM says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:47 IST
Ukraine will ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday in a statement on Telegram messenger.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had announced such a move on Monday amid the growing international condemnation of Belarus' move to intercept a Ryanair plane and arrest a dissident journalist.
