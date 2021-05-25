Ukraine to ban flights to Belarus from Wednesday, PM says

Ukraine will ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday in a statement on Telegram messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had announced such a move on Monday amid the growing international condemnation of Belarus' move to intercept a Ryanair plane and arrest a dissident journalist.

