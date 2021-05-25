Germany leads European shares to record highs after big property deal

European stocks hit record highs on Tuesday as a billion-dollar takeover deal combining two of Germany's biggest property developers and soothing comments about inflation drove an upbeat mood among investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to 446.44 points — an all-time high. The index surpassed its early-May peak of 446.19. Germany's DAX gained 0.8%, also hitting a record high after a long weekend, boosted by news that Europe's largest residential property group Vonovia SE agreed to take over its rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion).

Deutsche Wohnen surged 15.7%, while Vonovia slipped 6.2%. Europe's wider real estate index added 0.8%. Technology stocks rallied 1.0% after their Wall Street peers climbed overnight on fresh insistence from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that loose policy would stay on hold.

