Germany leads European shares to record highs after big property deal

European stocks hit record highs on Tuesday as a billion-dollar takeover deal combining two of Germany's biggest property developers and soothing comments about inflation drove an upbeat mood among investors. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to 446.44 points — an all-time high.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:51 IST
European stocks hit record highs on Tuesday as a billion-dollar takeover deal combining two of Germany's biggest property developers and soothing comments about inflation drove an upbeat mood among investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to 446.44 points — an all-time high. The index surpassed its early-May peak of 446.19. Germany's DAX gained 0.8%, also hitting a record high after a long weekend, boosted by news that Europe's largest residential property group Vonovia SE agreed to take over its rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion).

Deutsche Wohnen surged 15.7%, while Vonovia slipped 6.2%. Europe's wider real estate index added 0.8%. Technology stocks rallied 1.0% after their Wall Street peers climbed overnight on fresh insistence from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that loose policy would stay on hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

