Flipkart strengthens supply chain with 23,000 new hires

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown e-commerce marketplaceFlipkart said on Tuesday in the past three months, over March - May 2021, it has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.

''The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities'',Senior Vice- President, Supply Chain at Flipkart , Hemant Badri said.

The company said in a statement it is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, these trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkarts own Learning Management System, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

